FTI Consulting (FCN) Appoints New Senior Managing Director

FTI Consulting, Inc.FCN yesterday announced the appointment of David Benn as a senior managing director and leader of the Revenue Cycle Management offering within its Health Solutions practice.

Benn has more than 25 years of experience in the revenue cycle management space, having served local and national health systems, academic medical centers, and physician group practices. He has worked with private equity firms, helping them acquire and turn around national providers, including hospital-based physicians, ambulance companies, home care companies, institutional pharmacies and physical therapy companies. He has led multiple turnaround projects and full-cycle system implementations. He has also monitored robotics process automation in revenue cycle management and finance functions. Further, Benn has supervised multiple finance transformation projects across areas like revenue cycle management, financial close process, accounts payable and payroll.

Considering the growing significance of revenue cycle management among healthcare organizations and the rising need to manage health data, improve financial outcomes and resolve medical billing errors, Benn’s appointment is expected to strengthen FTI Consulting’s competitive position in the healthcare industry.

Brian Flynn, a senior managing director and leader of the Operations Improvement offering within the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting, stated, “David’s strategic and operational expertise will be of great value to our clients, and we are pleased to welcome him to the team.”

So far this year, shares of FTI Consulting have gained 25.2% compared with 10.2% rise of the industry it belongs to.

