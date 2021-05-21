FTI Consulting (FCN) Appoints New Senior Managing Director

FTI Consulting, Inc.FCN recently announced the appointment of Raj Nagarajan as a senior managing director in its Business Transformation practice.

Nagarajan’s expertise lies in structural operating model transformations in manufacturing, procurement, supply chain, and selling, general and administrative functions, along with strategic sourcing, shared services, outsourcing, organizational optimization and governance design. He has worked with clients in the process industries (oil & gas, chemicals/derivatives), industrial products and consumer goods. He has also supervised merger & acquisition transactions where he has delivered pre-deal operations with due diligence and post-deal synergy realizations. Nagarajan has worked in Deloitte for 11 years and has also served as chief transformation advisor to a major food and beverage manufacturer and a large recreational retailer.

Considering Nagarajan’s more than 20 years of experience in architecting and delivering successful transformations and performance improvement for clients, his appointment should further strengthen FTI Consulting’s Business Transformation practice.

Carlyn Taylor, leader of the Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting, stated, “It is my pleasure to welcome Raj to the firm, as he will further enhance our ability to help clients navigate their most complex business transformation and performance challenges. He brings a unique skillset that will enable us to better serve C-suites, boards and investors in transformational and transactional projects.”

So far this year, shares of FTI Consulting have gained 23.9% compared with 9.8% rise of the industry it belongs to.

