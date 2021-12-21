FTI Consulting (FCN) Appoints New Senior Managing Director

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN announced the appointment of Avigyan Das as a senior managing director within its Technology segment in India.

Das is rejoining FTI Consulting with more than 15 years of experience in digital forensics, risk management, compliance, regulatory investigations and e-discovery. In his career so far, Das has served in senior roles at multiple consulting firms, monitoring work and service delivery across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa and Asia Pacific regions. He has served in areas like data analytics, e-discovery services and digital forensics practices within a Big Four consulting firms and has helped clients dealing in and around global fraud, risk and compliance, litigation and regulatory investigations.

Previously, Das has worked as an associate managing director with Exiger. He has supervised quality assurance teams, ensuring premium delivery standards for data preservation and search, review and subsequent production of data to regulators and counsel.

Nick Athanasi, a senior managing director and the Africa, India and Middle East leader within FTI Technology, stated, “Avi is perfectly suited to lead our Technology segment’s growth in India. He has led complex technology programmes and investigations across industries and many of the geographies where our clients need localised expertise.”

Considering Das’ more than 15 years of experience in data analytics and investigating financial crime and corruption, the latest appointment is expected to complement FTI Consulting’s operations and strengthen its competitive position.

So far this year, shares of FTI Consulting have gained 30.4% compared with 48.2% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

