FTI Consulting (FCN) Appoints New Senior Managing Director

FTI Consulting, Inc.FCN announced the appointment of Greg Crouse as a senior managing director in its Dispute Advisory Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Previously, Crouse supervised the Texas advisory services practice for a national accounting and consulting firm. He has also worked as an expert witness in multiple intellectual property disputes, failed systems implementations and complex litigation in federal, state and arbitration cases, providing litigation strategy, expert reports and testimony. He has monitored technically related policies and procedures for financial institutions, manufacturing firms and energy firms.

Considering Crouse’s 30 years of experience in technical implementation and software development within the financial services, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and public sectors, the latest appointment is expected to complement FTI Consulting’s operations and strengthen its competitive position.

Notably, Vincent Thomas, co-leader of the Dispute Advisory Services practice at FTI Consulting, stated, “Greg offers unique perspectives and further enhances our ability to provide expert witness testimony and advice to our global clients dealing with complex and extremely technical disputes.”

So far this year, shares of FTI Consulting have gained 32.5% compared with 44.3% growth of the industry it belongs to.

