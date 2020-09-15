FTI Consulting (FCN) Appoints a Senior MD to Its Subsidiary

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN yesterday announced the appointment of Colin McCafferty as a senior managing director to its wholly owned investment-banking subsidiary FTI Capital Advisors. McCafferty will join with his investment-banking team from McCafferty & Company, which he founded in 2006.

McCafferty is experienced in strategic consulting services, financial advisory, M&A (both sell-side and buy-side), private placements, valuation and restructuring assignments. He and his team have expertise in the areas of digital media, television and film production, broadcasting, advertising technology, and augmented and virtual reality.

FTI Consulting has said that their addition bolsters FTI Capital Advisors’ telecommunications, media and technology experience.

The new appointment is a part of FTI Consulting’s ongoing investments in the broader telecommunications, media and technology offerings globally. The company has acquired certain assets of Delta Partners and appointed Albert Leung and Harvind Raman as managing directors in the Telecom, Media & Technology industry practice in San Francisco, in July, as part of these investments.

Notably, FTI Consulting’s shares have declined 6% over the past six months, against the 51.1% rally of the industry it belongs to.

