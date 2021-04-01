FTI Consulting (FCN) Announces Name of Two New Senior MDs

FTI Consulting, Inc.FCN yesterday announced the appointment of two senior managing directors, Joaquin Coronado and Stephen Haw, in its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region.

So far this year, shares of FTI Consulting have gained 25.2% compared with 8% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Joaquin Coronado– His New Role & Prior Experiences

Joaquin Coronado, who will be serving in Madrid, will monitor FTI Consulting’s restructuring as well as business transformation offerings. He will take charge of offering turnaround, advisory and interim management services, along with focusing on private equity firms, lenders and corporates.

Coronado has experience in fields like energy, utilities, telecommunications and technology sectors. He has held various executive positions, along with acting as a board member, in companies like Abengoa, EDP and ONO. During 2008 and 2015, he was a partner at PwC, where he had been advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, operational and financial restructurings, and has also led the Advisory division in Spain for six years, monitoring consultancy and deals services.

Since 2015, he has been engaged in multiple entrepreneurial projects, which include the creation and development of the Mexican company AltanRedes, where he worked as chief executive officer till 2019, and at Taiyo Capital. Coronado was also the CEO and co-founder of Podo, a digital retailer for electricity, gas and home services. He was also an advisory board partner at Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners in New York from 2015, and a board member of EnceEnergia since 2021. Coronado’s professional life has made him has work in Spain, the United States, Latin America and Portugal.

Stephen Haw – His New Role & Prior Experiences

Haw, who will be serving in Abu Dhabi, will take charge of offering transformational change and strategic consulting services as a senior member of the region’s growing Business Transformation practice within the segment.

He has advised on multiple operational and strategic projects, including pre- and post-divestment and integration, operational transformation, strategic technology and digital investment, innovation, and regulatory, economic and market design initiatives. Haw has expanded expertise across energy subsectors such as electricity, gas, renewables, water and waste water with clients including regulators, operating companies, group companies and authorities.

Previously, he was a partner and executive director at an independent business and technology consultancy for 11 years. He has also worked for Accenture and as an independent consultant, and has also practiced as a civil engineer for Balfour Beatty Major Projects.

Notably, Haw is the second senior appointment in FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in the UAE, following the arrival of Vikas Papriwal, a senior managing director and head of Corporate Finance & Restructuring in the Middle East.

Bottom Line

Considering Joaquin Coronado and Stephen Haw’s work experience so far, these two appointments are expected to boost FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Notably, Kevin Hewitt, chairman of the EMEA region at FTI Consulting, stated, “The addition of Joaquín and Stephen further strengthens our Corporate Finance & Restructuring team in EMEA and our ability to help clients respond to the current economic situation across the region.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.