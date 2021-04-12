FTI Consulting (FCN) Announces Name of New Senior MD in Australia

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN has announced the appointment of Wynand Mullins as a senior managing director in its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Australia.

So far this year, shares of FTI Consulting have gained 29% compared with 10.5% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Mr. Mullins is a forensic accounting expert specialized in dispute advisory, financial investigations and contentious valuations. He mainly focuses on class actions, various insurance-related claims and post-acquisition disputes. He has appeared as an expert witness in numerous courts. He has also prepared expert reports relevant to loss and damage, financial investigations and valuation matters in legal proceedings at several courts internationally, including the Federal Court of Australia, the Supreme Court of Victoria, the Grand Cayman Court and the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Mullins is one of the few professionals accredited by Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand as a specialist in both forensic accounting and business valuation.

Considering Mullins’ nearly 20 years of experience in the forensic accounting space, the latest appointment is expected to boost FTI Consulting’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment and strengthen its competitive position in the Australian market.

Notably, Dawna Wright, leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Australia, stated, “I am delighted to welcome Wynand to the Forensic and Litigation Consulting team.”

She further added, “Wynand has joined us during an exciting period of growth in Australia. He brings a wealth of forensic accounting and expert witness experience to our Australian practice. His leadership of our Dispute Advisory team in Sydney will be an excellent strategic complement to our Valuation Advisory and Risk & Investigations teams.”

