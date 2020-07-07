FTI Consulting (FCN) Announces Appointments of SMD and MD

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN announced yesterday that it has appointed Andrew McCarthy and Anna Bleazard in leadership positions in its Financial Crime Compliance practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Singapore. Both have joined the company from Deloitte.

McCarthy, whose expertise include anti-money laundering, sanctions, and anti-bribery and corruption compliance, has been appointed as a senior managing director and leader of the Financial Crime Compliance practice for Singapore and Southeast Asia. Notably, he has experience of serving as a senior economic advisor at the U.S. Department of Defense.

Bleazard, who joins as a managing director, has wide experience in financial crime and forensic accounting, and has worked with regulators and law enforcement agencies of the United States, United Kingdom and Singapore. She is a qualified chartered accountant.

We believe these appointments are part of FTI Consulting’s efforts to enhance employee skill set and strengthen foothold in Southeast Asia.

“Their passion for and experience in all things financial crime will significantly bolster our regional and global offerings, providing the best possible advice and service to our clients in key markets,” said Rod Francis, leader of the Financial Crime Compliance practice at FTI Consulting.

Notably, shares of FTI Consulting have gained 35% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 10.7% rally of the industry it belongs to.

