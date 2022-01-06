FTI Consulting (FCN) Announces Appointments of Senior Officials

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN announced that Guy Davis and JP Eldred have joined the company’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment as senior managing director and managing director, respectively.

Davis comes with almost 30 years experience in accounting, finance and consulting experience in the areas of corporate restructuring, commercial litigation, financial investigations and valuation. He has worked as acting chief financial officer of debtor organizations, chief liquidation officer, court-approved claims and disbursing agent, and accountant to Chapter 7 trustees.

Eldred has more than 25 years of experience serving in complicated distressed situations, commercial litigation matters, forensic investigations, M&A due diligence, process improvement and staff augmentation. He specializes in insolvency litigation and recovery actions, bankruptcy administration services and project management.

Overall, Davis and Eldred bring in vast experience across the restructuring process and litigation services, along with some additional areas such as breach of contract, lost profits, business interruption damages, valuation, fraudulent conveyance, solvency and employment. Apart from restructuring and litigation services, both have expertise in transactional due diligence and will also work with the Transactions practice at FTI Consulting.

Considering Davis’ and Eldred’s vast experience, the latest appointments are expected to enhance FTI Consulting’s restructuring and litigation services.

Michael Eisenband, global co-leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting, stated, “Guy and JP are well-respected practitioners who can help clients mitigate risk, manage exposure and minimize disruption. We are excited to welcome this team of experts to FTI Consulting.”

Over the past year, shares of FTI Consulting have gained 36.7% compared with 53.4% growth of the industry it belongs to.

