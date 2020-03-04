FTI Consulting (FCN) Announces Appointment of Senior MD

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN yesterday announced that it has appointed Frank Sui as a senior managing director and co-leader of the Financial Services offering within its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Sui is an expert in driving transformational change at financial institutions, including retail banking, consumer finance, asset management and wealth management, insurance, payment networks and private equity portfolio companies.

He will be in charge of financial services efforts in FTI Consulting’s Business Transformation practice alongside senior managing director William Nolan. Sui will focus on improving the company’s expertise in advising mid-market banks, unsecured lenders and mortgage companies.

Sui has more than 30 years of experience in leading complex, extensive change initiatives such as merger integration, cost restructuring, outsourcing and operating model, and digital transformation.

Before joining FTI Consulting, he was a partner at AlixPartners and co-leader of the Financial Services Digital and Disruptive Innovation practice at Deloitte Consulting.

“Bringing together financial services expertise from across the FTI Consulting global platform, our Business Transformation practice works in stressed situations to improve performance enterprise-wide,” said Carlyn Taylor, global co-leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting.

We observe that shares of FTI Consulting have gained 52.6% over the past year, outperforming the 8% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Out Take

The appointment appears to be part of FTI Consulting’s efforts to enhance its employee skill set and improve offerings. It makes sense as structural change has become a necessity in the rapidly evolving global markets and management teams look to fend off rivals, protect intellectual property rights and transform businesses via M&A, divestiture and other restructuring activities.

These developments call for FTI Consulting’s specialized skill sets and are likely to boost revenues.

