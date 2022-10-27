FTI Consulting Falls 13% After Reducing FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) are declining more than 13 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company cut its full-year 2022 earnings and revenue expectations from its previous outlook.

The company now projects earnings in a range of $6.40-$6.80 per share, compared to the previous projection was in a range of $6.40-$7.20 per share. FTI's latest revenue projection is in the range of $2.965 to $3.025 billion, while the previous expectation was in the range of $2.920-$3.045 billion.

Currently, shares are at $149.57, down 15.12 percent from the previous close of $176.21 on a volume of 321,059.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.