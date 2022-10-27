Markets
FCN

FTI Consulting Falls 13% After Reducing FY22 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) are declining more than 13 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company cut its full-year 2022 earnings and revenue expectations from its previous outlook.

The company now projects earnings in a range of $6.40-$6.80 per share, compared to the previous projection was in a range of $6.40-$7.20 per share. FTI's latest revenue projection is in the range of $2.965 to $3.025 billion, while the previous expectation was in the range of $2.920-$3.045 billion.

Currently, shares are at $149.57, down 15.12 percent from the previous close of $176.21 on a volume of 321,059.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular