FTI Consulting Expands Risk and Investigations Practice with Key Appointments of Terry Brody and Marc-Philip Ferzan

Full Release



WASHINGTON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Risk and Investigations practice with the appointments of



Terry Brody



and



Marc-Philip Ferzan



as Senior Managing Directors within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.





Mr. Brody and Mr. Ferzan bring a combined 45 years of experience in complex investigations, risk management and compliance advisory, as well as assisting companies in responding to government inquiries. Mr. Brody and Mr. Ferzan both have deep expertise in regulatory scrutiny and enforcement actions, having served as prosecutors and in enforcement roles in the public sector.





“Enforcement priorities are undergoing a major shift with the new U.S. administration, and businesses are facing uncertainty on what to expect and how to move forward,” said



Nicole Wells



, Leader of the North America Risk and Investigations practice at FTI Consulting. “Terry and Marc understand the mechanics and nuances of regulatory compliance and investigations and will help our clients mitigate risk and manage high-stakes challenges.”





Mr. Brody, who is based in New York, has deep expertise in conducting complex investigations and assessing and enhancing compliance programs. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will help clients navigate legal, regulatory and operational risks and provide independent monitoring and fiduciary services.





Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Brody was a Senior Managing Director and practice group leader at a global consulting firm. He previously served in leadership roles at the New Jersey Attorney General’s office and the New Jersey Governor’s Office, and managed white-collar investigations and complex commercial litigation matters at an AmLaw 100 law firm.





Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Brody said, “FTI Consulting blends a unique combination of world-class experts and advisors, a collaborative culture and global reach that allows us to address the most critical challenges faced by our clients. I am proud to join a robust team of professionals as we work to support clients through evolving risk landscapes and an uncertain regulatory environment.”





Mr. Ferzan, who is based in Washington, D.C., supports clients with investigative, risk management and compliance advisory needs, and serves in roles requiring independent monitoring, fiduciary oversight, mass claims administration and court reporting. He will also join FTI Consulting’s cross-disciplinary team to facilitate the strategic, regulatory-compliant and ethical application of emerging AI capabilities.





Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Ferzan was a Senior Managing Director and business group leader at a global consulting firm. Earlier in his career, he served on the enforcement staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey, where he managed the economic crimes program and worked on several matters involving violations of the healthcare, banking, securities, intellectual property, money laundering, tax and national security laws.





Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Ferzan said, “FTI Consulting has assembled an extraordinary global team of multidisciplinary professionals and cutting-edge technology resources to help our clients anticipate and address the highly dynamic shifts in the evolving geopolitical landscape. I look forward to joining my teammates as we work through the complex challenges ahead to best support clients in achieving their goals.”







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791









mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com











Media Contact:







Matthew Bashalany





+1.617.897.1545









matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.