FTI Consulting Expands Leadership Team with Senior Managing Directors Matteo Dominianni and Alexey Timashkov in FTI Delta

FTI Consulting appoints Matteo Dominianni and Alexey Timashkov as Senior Managing Directors in strategy consulting within FTI Delta.

Quiver AI Summary

FTI Consulting, Inc. has announced the appointment of Matteo Dominianni and Alexey Timashkov as Senior Managing Directors in its strategy consulting practice, FTI Delta, within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. Both executives bring significant experience from leadership roles at companies such as Orange, Boston Consulting Group, and Telecom Italia. Luke Schaeffer, Global Leader of Strategy and Transformation at FTI Consulting, expressed excitement about their contributions amidst the evolving telecom and media industries. Dominianni, based in New York, focuses on operational improvements and growth strategies, while Timashkov, based in Dallas, specializes in strategic consulting and digital transformation. Their combined expertise is expected to provide valuable insights to clients navigating industry challenges and opportunities.

Potential Positives

The addition of experienced professionals Matteo Dominianni and Alexey Timashkov to the FTI Delta team is a strategic move that strengthens the firm's capabilities in the telecom, media, and technology sectors.

Both new Senior Managing Directors bring extensive leadership and operational experience from reputable companies, which enhances FTI Consulting's credibility and expertise in advising clients during industry disruptions.

This expansion within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment positions FTI Consulting to better assist clients in navigational challenges and capitalizing on opportunities in an evolving market.

Potential Negatives

Relying heavily on the addition of new senior management may indicate a lack of existing leadership depth or expertise within the firm, raising concerns about internal capabilities.

The emphasis on navigating challenges in disrupted industries suggests FTI Consulting may be facing difficulties in adapting to market changes and can be perceived as reactive rather than proactive.

FAQ

Who has recently joined FTI Consulting's strategy consulting practice?

Matteo Dominianni and Alexey Timashkov have joined as Senior Managing Directors in FTI Delta.

What experience do Dominianni and Timashkov bring to FTI Consulting?

They have extensive experience in telecom and technology, holding leadership roles at major firms like Orange and Boston Consulting Group.

What will Matteo Dominianni focus on at FTI Delta?

Dominianni will focus on operational improvements, cost optimization, and enhancing valuations in telecom, media, and technology sectors.

What expertise does Alexey Timashkov provide to the FTI Delta team?

Timashkov brings expertise in strategy, operational productivity, market opportunities, and digital transformation in the telecom and technology sectors.

What does FTI Consulting specialize in?

FTI Consulting specializes in helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve complex financial, legal, operational, and reputational challenges.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the addition of



Matteo Dominianni



and



Alexey Timashkov



as Senior Managing Directors in FTI Delta, the firm’s strategy consulting practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.





Mr. Dominianni and Mr. Timashkov bring a wealth of experience, having held senior leadership roles at companies such as Orange, Boston Consulting Group, AlixPartners and Telecom Italia.





“We’ve seen the telecom and media industries disrupted by new technologies, but that also creates space for incredible growth,” said



Luke Schaeffer,



Global Leader of Strategy and Transformation at FTI Consulting. “We are thrilled to welcome Alexey and Matteo to the FTI Delta TMT team. Their collective experience and innovative solutions will be invaluable as we help our clients navigate these emerging challenges and capitalize on opportunities.”





Mr. Dominianni, who is based in New York, brings a combination of consulting, investment banking and telecom industry expertise. Focusing on telecom, he specializes in operational improvements, cost optimization and enhancing valuations through organic and inorganic growth.





In his role with FTI Delta, Mr. Dominianni will address complex client needs across telecom, media and technology, working with private equity-backed portfolio companies as well as public companies. He has expertise in front-office and back-office optimization for standalone entities, as well as in M&A advisory across the deal continuum.





Mr. Timashkov, who is based in Dallas, brings extensive global experience in corporate leadership roles within the telecom and technology sectors, combined with more than a decade of experience in strategy consulting. He advises executives on strategy, operational productivity, market opportunity identification and new product launches.





Mr. Timashkov has deep expertise in improving operational performance, reducing fiber broadband deployment costs and migrating from legacy business support systems and operations support systems to modern digital solutions. He has also served as an interim Chief Digital Officer, driving digital transformation, launching new digital products and building AI and digital capabilities.





“Having Alexey and Matteo join FTI Delta is a tremendous asset,” said



Shawn O’Donnell



, a Senior Managing Director and Telecommunication, Media & Technology U.S Lead. “Their industry leadership, combined with hands-on operational experience, gives them unique insights into the challenges and opportunities our clients face. Their expertise will be crucial as we help our clients navigate the ever-evolving telecom landscape.”







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,300 employees located in 34 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791







mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com









Media Contact:







Matthew Bashalany





+1.617.897.1545







matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.