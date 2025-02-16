FTI Consulting Establishes Dedicated Healthcare & Human Services Practice in Australia with Key Leadership Appointments

FTI Consulting launches a Healthcare & Human Services practice in Australia, led by Nathan Schlesinger and Nicki Doyle.

FTI Consulting, Inc. has launched a new Healthcare & Human Services industry practice in Australia, appointing Nathan Schlesinger as Senior Managing Director and practice leader, alongside Nicki Doyle and six additional Managing Directors to enhance their expertise in the sector. With over 25 years of experience in health and aged care advisory, Schlesinger will lead efforts focused on system reform, sustainability, and technological advancements in healthcare. FTI Consulting aims to provide tailored solutions to clients facing rising costs and workforce shortages. Mark Dewar, Australia Leader, highlighted the firm's unique position as a dedicated team in this field, emphasizing the importance of having the right strategies and capabilities in place amid significant industry challenges. The firm's expansion reflects its commitment to strengthening its presence in Australia, enhancing its service offerings in digital health, operational transformation, and health strategy.

Establishment of a dedicated Healthcare & Human Services industry practice demonstrates FTI Consulting's commitment to addressing key issues in the healthcare sector.

Appointment of experienced leaders Nathan Schlesinger and Nicki Doyle, along with six additional Managing Directors, enhances the firm's expertise and capabilities in the healthcare sector.

The practice is positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for support in healthcare due to rising costs, workforce shortages, and technological advancements.

FTI Consulting's model aims to deliver tailored, impactful solutions, which could drive client satisfaction and retention.

The establishment of a dedicated Healthcare & Human Services industry practice highlights the increasing pressures and challenges faced by the sector, including rising costs, workforce shortages, and the need for technological advancements, which could indicate potential instability within these markets.

The necessity to invest significantly in new senior talent and capabilities suggests that the company may need to address skill gaps and operational inefficiencies, raising concerns about its existing workforce and resources.

The statement about the sustainability of healthcare systems being under "immense pressure" implies potential vulnerabilities in the market that FTI Consulting will need to navigate, potentially impacting its advisory operations.

What is FTI Consulting's new Healthcare & Human Services practice in Australia?

FTI Consulting launched a dedicated Healthcare & Human Services practice in Australia to provide tailored advisory services for the industry.

Who leads the new Healthcare practice?

Nathan Schlesinger has been appointed Senior Managing Director and practice leader, alongside Nicki Doyle as Senior Managing Director.

What experience do the practice leaders have?

Nathan Schlesinger has 25 years in health and aged care consulting, while Nicki Doyle has 16 years supporting aged care clients.

What are the challenges addressed by FTI Consulting's new practice?

The practice will help clients handle rising industry costs, workforce shortages, and the need for technological advancements.

How does FTI Consulting support the healthcare sector?

FTI Consulting offers strategic solutions in system reform, sustainability, digitalization, and operational transformation tailored to healthcare needs.

SYDNEY, Feb. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the establishment of a dedicated Healthcare & Human Services industry practice in Australia with the appointment of



Nathan Schlesinger



as a Senior Managing Director and practice leader and Nicki Doyle as a Senior Managing Director, as well as six Managing Directors.





Mr. Schlesinger is based in Sydney and has 25 years of experience advising public- and private-sector health and aged care clients in Australia, the United States and Southeast Asia. Ms. Doyle has 16 years of experience supporting public- and private-sector aged care clients in Australia and internationally to navigate aged care policy, reform, regulation and changes to the aged care market.





“FTI Consulting is uniquely positioned as the only independent and fully dedicated health and human services advisory team with national scale and access to global capabilities,” said



Mark Dewar



, FTI Consulting’s Australia Leader. “This model enables us to forge deep relationships across the industry, so our clients receive tailored, impactful solutions. By combining extensive industry knowledge with the agility of FTI Consulting, we can provide direct access to senior advisors across the country who deliver hands-on support.”





The Healthcare & Human Services industry practice will focus on supporting clients with key industry agendas including system reform and sustainability, digitisation and productivity. FTI Consulting will continue to build on Mr. Schlesinger’s hire with an industry-oriented capability that complements existing FTI Consulting services in policy and economics, operational and digital transformation, financial sustainability, restructuring and risk-oriented services.





In addition to Mr. Schlesinger and Ms. Doyle, Trina Adams, Alicia Boyd, Somer Dawson, Laura Day, Charlotte Gordon and Taahir Kerbelker have joined as Managing Directors to further strengthen the firm’s sector expertise.







John Park



, Head of Australia Corporate Finance & Restructuring, said, “The need for support in the healthcare and human services sectors has never been greater, with rising industry costs, workforce shortages and technological advancements. As we navigate a complex environment marked by significant challenges, the sustainability of healthcare, aged care and human services is under immense pressure. We will continue to invest in this practice with additional senior talent to build on expertise in digital health, health operations, analytics, transformation, and health strategy and policy.”





Mr. Schlesinger has extensive experience leading strategic and implementation projects for state and federal government, public health services, private health organisations and the aged care and disability sectors. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Schlesinger was the Australian Health Industry Leader and Global Health Services Leader for PwC. Mr. Schlesinger has a passion for system redesign, capacity building and making the health system more patient-centered.





Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Schlesinger said, “We are at a pivotal moment in the care sector, where the sustainability of the system is under significant strain, yet we also have unprecedented opportunities through advancements in technology and treatment. As we face these challenges, it is essential to have the right strategies, the right capabilities and the right mindset in place. I’m excited to join FTI Consulting and build a team that is dedicated to driving meaningful improvements in healthcare and human services while supporting the professionals in these sectors who make such a difference every day.”





The launch of the Healthcare & Human Services industry practice continues the steady growth of FTI Consulting across Australia. Recent appointments include Senior Managing Director



Natalie Faulkner



and Managing Director



Sam Scerri



in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, Managing Director



Phil Smith



in the Technology segment, and Senior Managing Director



Keith McGregor



and Managing Directors



Callum Greig



,



Ben Icke



and



Christopher Pattinson



in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.







