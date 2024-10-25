FTI Consulting Emphasizes Non-GAAP Measures in Q3 2024

The latest announcement is out from FTI Consulting ( (FCN) ).

FTI Consulting’s financial performance for Q3 2024 highlights the use of non-GAAP financial measures to better evaluate segment performance and cash generation capabilities, attracting interest from stock and financial market enthusiasts. Despite a decline in revenues and net income compared to previous quarters, the firm underscores the importance of measures like Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, providing a clearer picture of operational efficiency and financial health. This approach offers investors and analysts a comprehensive understanding of FTI’s performance, including insights into underlying trends and segment-specific performance.

