Markets
FCN

FTI Consulting CFO Ajay Sabherwal To Leave; To Appoint Paul Linton As Interim CFO

August 12, 2025 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) announced Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Ajay Sabherwal will leave the Company on September 12, 2025, to accept a position outside of the consulting industry.

FTI Consulting intends to appoint Paul Linton, FTI Consulting's Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, as interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Linton served as a Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group, Inc. He brings more than 14 years of strategy, operations, organization and large-scale transformation experience to FTI.

Linton began his career as an Electrical Engineer with Motorola, Inc., where he was responsible for developing microprocessors for personal computers and for designing and deploying digital wireless infrastructure systems.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FCN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.