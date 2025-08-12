FTI Consulting CFO Ajay Sabherwal To Leave; To Appoint Paul Linton As Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) announced Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Ajay Sabherwal will leave the Company on September 12, 2025, to accept a position outside of the consulting industry.

FTI Consulting intends to appoint Paul Linton, FTI Consulting's Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, as interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Linton served as a Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group, Inc. He brings more than 14 years of strategy, operations, organization and large-scale transformation experience to FTI.

Linton began his career as an Electrical Engineer with Motorola, Inc., where he was responsible for developing microprocessors for personal computers and for designing and deploying digital wireless infrastructure systems.

