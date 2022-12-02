FTI Consulting Board Authorizes Additional $400.0 Mln To Repurchase Common Stock

(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) announced its Board authorized the additional amount of $400.0 million to repurchase its outstanding shares of common stock under stock repurchase program.

As of November 30, 2022, the company has repurchased approximately 11.3 million shares of its outstanding common stock pursuant to its stock repurchase program at an average price per share of $70.93 for an aggregate cost of approximately $799.0 million. The company has approximately $501.0 million remaining available for common stock repurchases under its program.

