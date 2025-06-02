FTI Consulting Appoints Mark Gossington as Senior Managing Director in Risk & Investigations Practice

FTI Consulting appoints Mark Gossington as Senior Managing Director to enhance governance and compliance services in Australia and Asia Pacific.

FTI Consulting, Inc. has appointed Mark Gossington as a Senior Managing Director in its Risk & Investigations practice, enhancing its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. Based in Sydney, Gossington brings over 25 years of experience in risk management, compliance frameworks, and remediation programs. He has a background in both UK and Australian regulatory environments and has previously held leadership roles at a Big Four firm and Barclays Bank. His focus will be on supporting financial services clients in Australia and the Asia Pacific with governance and compliance amidst increasing regulatory scrutiny. Gossington's expertise is expected to be instrumental as organizations adapt to evolving risks and enhance their regulatory frameworks. His hiring is part of FTI Consulting's ongoing expansion of its global Financial Services practice.

Appointment of Mark Gossington as Senior Managing Director enhances FTI Consulting’s expertise in governance, risk management, and compliance, particularly for financial services clients in Australia and the Asia Pacific region.

Mr. Gossington’s extensive 25-year background in regulatory compliance and risk management positions the firm to better assist clients facing increasing regulatory scrutiny.

The hiring reflects the growth of FTI Consulting’s global Financial Services practice, indicating the firm’s commitment to expanding its capabilities and resources in a key market segment.

Mr. Gossington's appointment highlights the ongoing regulatory scrutiny that financial services clients are facing, indicating potential vulnerabilities and challenges that FTI Consulting's clients may need to address.



The reliance on a new senior hire for expertise in governance and compliance may imply that the firm is facing increased difficulty in managing existing client expectations and demands in a complex regulatory landscape.



FTI Consulting's recent focus on expanding its Financial Services practice could signal a reaction to declining performance or competitiveness in that sector, raising concerns about the necessity of such growth efforts.

Who is Mark Gossington?

Mark Gossington is the newly appointed Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, bringing over 25 years of risk management experience.

What role will Gossington play at FTI Consulting?

He will focus on assisting financial services clients in navigating governance, risk management, and compliance issues amid regulatory changes.

What experience does Gossington have?

Gossington has extensive experience leading risk engagements, remediation programs, and has worked at a Big Four firm and Barclays Bank.

What is FTI Consulting's focus?

FTI Consulting specializes in crisis and transformation management, providing expert services to organizations facing regulatory scrutiny and compliance challenges.

How large is FTI Consulting?

FTI Consulting employs over 8,100 professionals across 33 countries and generated $3.70 billion in revenues in fiscal year 2024.

SYDNEY, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of



Mark Gossington



as a Senior Managing Director in the Risk & Investigations practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.





Mr. Gossington, who is based in Sydney, brings more than 25 years of experience leading complex risk engagements and remediation programmes that have helped companies strengthen resilience under regulatory scrutiny, recover from misconduct issues and build compliance frameworks that stand up to enforcement and market shifts. He has expertise across UK and Australian regulatory requirements, compliance obligations and risk management frameworks.





In his role at FTI Consulting, he will focus on helping financial services clients in Australia and the Asia Pacific region navigate complex governance, risk management and compliance issues in the face of regulatory-driven change.









“Mark combines strategic advisory capabilities with hands-on experience delivering governance, risk management and compliance programmes to clients,” said



Dawna Wright



, Head of FTI Consulting’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Australia. “His experience will be of great value as boards, chief risk officers and senior executives are facing a growing number of regulatory reviews and investigations.”





Mr. Gossington was a partner at a Big Four firm before joining FTI Consulting. Prior to that, he held a senior risk and compliance role at Barclays Bank in the United Kingdom. He has also advised emerging firms in the Australian technology-enabled financial sector.





Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Gossington said, “Financial services clients must operate under a robust regulatory framework, with an emphasis on transparency, accountability and consumer protection. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues as we help clients navigate evolving risks to the sector and increased regulatory scrutiny by delivering solutions that drive business performance, regulatory confidence and long-term resilience.”





Mr. Gossington’s hiring builds on the growth of FTI Consulting’s global Financial Services practice and follows the



recent appointments



of Alma Angotti, Michael Peters, Steven Hansen, Laura Huntley, Wolfgang Konkel, Creighton Oswald and Syed Raza.







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







Level 22, Gateway





1 Macquarie Place





Sydney, NSW 2000





Australia







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791







mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com









Media Contact:







Rebecca Hine





+61 402.235.829







rebecca.hine@fticonsulting.com





