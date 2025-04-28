FTI Consulting Appoints Josh Harris as Senior Managing Director in Private Equity Practice

FTI Consulting appoints Josh Harris as Senior Managing Director in Private Equity, focusing on large-scale transformations and operational design.

Quiver AI Summary

FTI Consulting, Inc. announced the appointment of Josh Harris as a Senior Managing Director in its Private Equity practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. With nearly 20 years of experience in private equity and corporate strategy, Harris will focus on large-scale transformations, particularly in change management and operational design for clients in regulated sectors. His expertise includes portfolio strategy, performance improvement, and integration following mergers. Before joining FTI Consulting, he was a Partner at Bain & Company and has held positions at PwC Strategy&. Harris emphasized the importance of tailored, strategic solutions for complex business challenges, expressing eagerness to help clients enhance profitability and optimize costs.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of



Josh Harris



as a Senior Managing Director in the Private Equity practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.





Mr. Harris, who is based in New York, brings nearly 20 years of experience partnering with private equity firms, portfolio companies and corporate clients to unlock value across the entire deal lifecycle — from diligence and acquisition to transformation, growth and exit. Mr. Harris has specific expertise in the areas of portfolio strategy, performance improvement, post-merger integration and organizational restructuring.





In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Harris will focus on developing and implementing large-scale transformations involving change management and operational design activities for private equity firms, large- and mid-cap companies, and clients in highly regulated sectors, including aerospace and defense, aviation, space, technology and professional services.





“Josh has a great deal of experience developing strategies for organizations, from finding cost controls to identifying efficiencies and increasing speed of delivery of capabilities,” said



Jiva J. Jagtap



, Global Leader of Private Equity at FTI Consulting. “That experience is critical for our clients as they navigate today’s uncertain business environment and shifting geopolitical landscape.”





Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Harris was a Partner at Bain & Company, where he led complex enterprise strategy and transformation engagements across global industrial, government services and technology clients in public and private markets. Before Bain, he served as a Partner and Principal at PwC Strategy& (formerly Booz & Company), where he led high-impact programs for Fortune 200 clients and private equity firms.





Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Harris said, “Organizations are not looking for generic solutions to today’s complex business challenges. They want to know that the experts they bring in can provide strategic perspectives with a customized, hands-on approach. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues at FTI Consulting as we help clients accelerate profitability by driving revenue growth and optimizing costs.”







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







