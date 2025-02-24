FTI Consulting Appoints Jo Hewitt as Senior Managing Director in Corporate Finance & Restructuring

FTI Consulting appoints restructuring expert Jo Hewitt as Senior Managing Director, enhancing its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Full Release



LONDON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of restructuring and insolvency expert



Jo Hewitt



as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.





Bringing more than 20 years of experience in UK and cross-border insolvencies, restructurings, restructuring plans and schemes of arrangement to FTI Consulting, Ms. Hewitt’s arrival reinforces the firm’s reputation for delivering ground-breaking schemes and insolvency solutions. In her role at the firm, she will represent companies and investors on restructurings and serve in insolvency appointments.





“Jo is an impressive practitioner who will play a pivotal role in our future success, and we are excited to have her on board,” said



Matt Callaghan



, a Senior Managing Director and Head of the UK Insolvency practice at FTI Consulting. “Her decision to join FTI Consulting speaks to the evolution of the team over the last few years and our ambitions for the future. Jo’s expertise on UK restructuring plans, schemes and cross-border transactions will consolidate our market-leading position in this space and further strengthens our senior insolvency offering.”





Ms. Hewitt, who is based in London, advises companies, financial institutions, private equity funds and other creditors of distressed organisations on restructuring situations and refinancings. As a licensed insolvency practitioner, she has led on some of the UK’s largest and most complex administrations working with clients across a range of industries, including real estate, financial services, infrastructure and healthcare. In addition, Ms. Hewitt has successfully overseen numerous company voluntary arrangements across Europe, which will add further depth to the firm's cross-border team in the region.





Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Hewitt was a Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, where she led the European Restructuring Plan practice. Whilst there, she also served as co-leader of the UK Complex & International Insolvency team. Previously, she was a Director at EY.





Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Hewitt said, “Restructuring and insolvency situations are incredibly challenging for clients, and it is a privilege to use my expertise to guide them toward solutions when the outlook looks bleak. Collaborating with a team that shares my passion for what we do is crucial, and having worked opposite FTI Consulting on several occasions, I have always admired their expertise, insight and professionalism. The firm’s exciting plans to further strengthen its leading position in the restructuring and insolvency market perfectly align with my own goals, offering the ideal platform and culture for success.”







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.











FTI Consulting, Inc.







200 Aldersgate





Aldersgate Street





London EC1A 4HD





+44 20 3727 1000







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791







mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com









Media Contact:







Helen Obi





+44 20 7632 5071







helen.obi@fticonsulting.com





