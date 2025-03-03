FTI Consulting Appoints Géraldine Amiel as Senior Managing Director in Strategic Communications

FTI Consulting appoints Géraldine Amiel as Senior Managing Director for Strategic Communications, enhancing support for clients facing complex challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

FTI Consulting, Inc. has announced the appointment of Géraldine Amiel as a Senior Managing Director in its Strategic Communications segment, based in Paris. Amiel is a seasoned communications expert and former journalist, joining from FGS Global where she led the Paris bureau, advising on issues such as activism defense and corporate crisis communications. Her prior experience includes being the Paris bureau chief at Bloomberg and holding senior positions at Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal. At FTI, she will provide strategic counsel to clients dealing with complex financial and reputational challenges, enhancing the firm’s capabilities in high-stakes corporate communications in France and the EMEA region. Both Mark McCall and Guillaume Granier from FTI expressed confidence in her abilities, highlighting her extensive experience and the value she brings to the team. Amiel expressed enthusiasm for her new role, acknowledging the challenges and opportunities in France’s corporate landscape.

Potential Positives

FTI Consulting has appointed Géraldine Amiel, a highly experienced strategic communications expert, as a Senior Managing Director, enhancing its leadership capabilities in corporate and crisis communications.

The addition of Ms. Amiel strengthens FTI Consulting’s position in the French market and the EMEA region, showcasing its commitment to addressing complex financial and reputational challenges for clients.

Ms. Amiel's impressive background, including leadership roles at major media organizations and consulting firms, brings valuable expertise that is expected to benefit FTI Consulting’s clients.

This appointment reflects FTI Consulting’s ambition for growth and development in France and throughout the EMEA region, indicating a strategic expansion of their service offerings.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a challenging corporate environment in France, which may signal potential difficulties and risks for FTI Consulting’s operations in that market.



Géraldine Amiel's appointment may imply FTI Consulting's acknowledgment of existing reputational challenges that require expert intervention, suggesting vulnerabilities in their current strategic communications capabilities.



The emphasis on supporting clients facing complex financial and reputational challenges could indicate a growing demand for crisis management services, reflecting underlying issues within the market that FTI Consulting may need to address.

FAQ

Who is Géraldine Amiel?

Géraldine Amiel is a former journalist and strategic communications expert appointed as Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting.

What is FTI Consulting's focus in strategic communications?

FTI Consulting focuses on corporate, crisis, and litigation communications, offering strategic counsel to clients facing reputational challenges.

Where is Géraldine Amiel based?

Géraldine Amiel is based in Paris, France, working within FTI Consulting's Strategic Communications segment.

What experience does Géraldine Amiel bring to FTI Consulting?

She brings extensive experience from her roles at FGS Global, Bloomberg, Dow Jones, and The Wall Street Journal, advising on complex communications issues.

How does this appointment benefit clients at FTI Consulting?

Her expertise in managing high-stakes situations will enhance FTI Consulting's capabilities in supporting clients through challenging corporate environments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $FCN stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PARIS, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Géraldine Amiel as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Strategic Communications segment.





Ms. Amiel, who is based in Paris, is a strategic communications expert and a former journalist. She joins from FGS Global, where she founded and led the firm’s Paris bureau. During her tenure, she advised clients on activism defense, litigation, and corporate and crisis communications. Prior to FGS Global, Ms. Amiel was the Paris bureau chief at



Bloomberg



, where she managed a newsroom of more than 25 journalists. She also held senior positions at



Dow Jones



and



The Wall Street Journal



and was the Paris correspondent for CNBC.





At FTI Consulting, Ms. Amiel will work across multiple practice areas to provide strategic counsel to clients facing complex financial and reputational challenges. Her appointment underscores FTI Consulting’s commitment to strengthening its leadership in high-stakes corporate, crisis and litigation communications across the French market and regionally in EMEA.





“Géraldine is an exceptional strategic communications advisor with a proven track record of building and leading high-performing teams,” said



Mark McCall



, Global Head of Strategic Communications at FTI Consulting. “Her extensive experience advising on complex financial and corporate matters, combined with her deep understanding of the media landscape, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and support clients navigating critical issues both across Europe and globally.”







Guillaume Granier



, Head of Strategic Communications in France at FTI Consulting, added, “I am delighted that Géraldine has joined our team in France, where she will leverage her first-rate experience and dynamism to the benefit of our clients. Géraldine brings exceptional expertise in managing complex situations with high reputational stakes, which will complement our current capabilities. Géraldine's arrival is a further step in the ambitious development of FTI Consulting in France and throughout the EMEA region.”





Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Amiel said, “It is a privilege to join such a leading and respected advisory firm like FTI Consulting. I’m honoured by Mark and Guillaume’s trust and look forward to working with FTI Consulting’s teams to support clients in complex situations and help them achieve their ambitions. France’s corporate environment has proven quite challenging over recent years, presenting both risks but also great opportunities.”







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







Paris Bassano





10 Rue de Bassano





Paris 75116





France







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791









mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com











Media Contact:







Manisha Chowdhury





+44 790 018988







Manisha.Chowdhury@fticonsulting.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.