FTI Consulting Appoints Eva Tomlinson and Breck Heidlberg to Strengthen Export Controls and Trade Practice

FTI Consulting appoints Eva Tomlinson and Breck Heidlberg to enhance its Export Controls and Trade practice.

Quiver AI Summary

FTI Consulting, Inc. has appointed Eva Tomlinson as Senior Managing Director and Breck Heidlberg as Managing Director in its Export Controls, Sanctions and Trade practice. Together, they bring over 40 years of experience in global trade strategy and regulatory compliance, enhancing the firm's ability to navigate complex geopolitical and tariff environments. Tomlinson, with extensive experience in Foreign-Trade Zone solutions and tariff mitigation, previously founded a successful advisory firm and worked with UPS on trade strategy. Heidlberg, formerly with Microsoft, focuses on export control compliance and risk management, having also held significant roles at The Coca-Cola Company and in U.S. government agencies. Their appointments reflect FTI Consulting's commitment to strengthening its trade and compliance expertise amidst increasing regulatory challenges.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Eva Tomlinson and Breck Heidlberg significantly enhances FTI Consulting's expertise in global trade, regulatory compliance, and national security guidance, positioning the firm to better serve clients in a complex trade environment.

This strategic addition aligns with FTI Consulting's commitment to investing in top-tier talent, potentially leading to increased client confidence and business growth.

Together, Tomlinson and Heidlberg bring over 40 years of relevant experience, which could strengthen the firm's competitive edge in the forensic and litigation consulting market.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of new directors may indicate previous leadership gaps or challenges within the trade compliance and export controls team, suggesting potential internal issues that needed addressing.

The mention of an "incredibly challenging trade landscape" implies heightened risks for the company, which could impact client confidence and referrals.

Both new hires come from significant roles in other organizations, raising concerns about the company's ability to retain top talent and manage transitions effectively.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting?

Eva Tomlinson has been appointed as Senior Managing Director in the Export Controls, Sanctions and Trade practice.

What expertise do Eva Tomlinson and Breck Heidlberg bring to FTI Consulting?

They bring over 40 years of combined expertise in global trade strategy, regulatory compliance, and national security guidance.

What will Ms. Tomlinson focus on at FTI Consulting?

Ms. Tomlinson will focus on trade compliance, supply chain optimization, and tariff mitigation, including FTZ strategies.

What role will Mr. Heidlberg play at FTI Consulting?

Mr. Heidlberg will expand advisory services in export controls and sanctions, helping clients navigate risk and compliance issues.

How has FTI Consulting performed financially in the past year?

FTI Consulting generated $3.70 billion in revenues during the fiscal year 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FCN Insider Trading Activity

$FCN insiders have traded $FCN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY SABHERWAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,236 shares for an estimated $861,845

CURTIS P LU (General Counsel) sold 4,953 shares for an estimated $785,545

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $FCN stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FCN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FCN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FCN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $178.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $173.0 on 02/21/2025

Full Release



WASHINGTON, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Eva Tomlinson as a Senior Managing Director and Breck Heidlberg as a Managing Director in the Export Controls, Sanctions and Trade practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.





Ms. Tomlinson and Mr. Heidlberg bring more than 40 years of combined expertise in global trade strategy, regulatory compliance and national security guidance, deepening FTI Consulting’s capabilities to lead clients through evolving geopolitical and tariff environments.





“Adding Eva and Breck continues our commitment to invest in top-tier global trade talent,” said



Anthony J. Ferrante



, Global Head of the Cybersecurity and Export Controls, Sanctions and Trade practices. “Both have complementary skillsets and join at an exciting time of growth for us, bolstering our ability to lead clients through an incredibly challenging trade landscape.”





Ms. Tomlinson, who is based in Chicago, joins the firm with more than two decades of experience in Foreign-Trade Zone (“FTZ”) solutions, tariff mitigation strategies and digital transformation of supply chain governance. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Tomlinson founded and built a multimillion-dollar advisory firm focused on FTZ solutions and tariff mitigation strategies. Following the firm’s acquisition by UPS, she joined UPS Trade Advisory Services as a vice president, where she led the development and implementation of the company’s FTZ strategy and operations across multiple sectors.





In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Tomlinson will drive the firm’s trade and customs services, focusing on trade compliance, supply chain optimization and tariff mitigation, including FTZ strategies.





Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Tomlinson said, “I’m excited to join a firm with a strong reputation for diligence and expertise, and a clear commitment to growing its trade and customs capabilities — especially in today’s complex and tariff-heavy environment. That foundation creates a powerful platform to deliver impactful outcomes and help safeguard our clients’ interests as they navigate both the current landscape and what lies ahead in an increasingly uncertain global trade climate.”





Mr. Heidlberg, who is based in Atlanta, will expand FTI Consulting’s export controls and sanctions advisory services, helping clients navigate risk and compliance issues by leading investigations, identifying program gaps and opportunities and advising on remediation measures. He joins the firm from Microsoft, where he led global initiatives for the company’s trade compliance team, building scalable risk mitigation programs to comply with evolving government regulations and address export controls and sanctions risks impacting the company’s cloud, AI and emerging technology businesses. Previously, he worked as an in-house ethics and compliance leader at The Coca-Cola Company and served for a decade in the U.S. government, including at the U.S. Department of State and CIA.





Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Heidlberg said, “As geopolitical tensions and regulatory scrutiny have complicated export controls and sanctions compliance, FTI Consulting is best positioned to help clients navigate risk and uncertainty across jurisdictions and industries. I’m very excited to join an advisory firm that prioritizes expertise and collaboration with a team of rich, diverse backgrounds.”







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791







mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com









Media Contact:







Sam Ford





+1.617.480.7402







samantha.ford@fticonsulting.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.