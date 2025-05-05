FTI Consulting Appoints Alma Angotti, Michael Peters As Senior Managing Directors

(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) on Monday announced the expansion of its Financial Services practice with the addition of seven senior professionals to the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in the U.S. and Germany.

The company said that Alma Angotti and Michael Peters join as Senior Managing Directors, while Steven Hansen, Laura Huntley, Wolfgang Konkel, Creighton Oswald, and Syed Raza have been appointed Managing Directors. Their collective expertise will bolster the firm's capabilities in financial crime compliance, regulatory advisory, and risk management, FTI Consulting added.

The company said that Alma Angotti brings over 30 years of experience in financial crime compliance, regulatory enforcement, counter-terrorist financing, and economic sanctions to FTI Consulting. Michael Peters, based in Frankfurt, will lead the Financial Crime Compliance practice in Germany. He joins the firm with more than 35 years of expertise in financial crime compliance and investigative services, FTI Consulting added.

Commenting on the appointments, Stella Mendes, Global Leader, Financial Services practice, said, "Financial institutions are facing increasing regulatory complexity, evolving financial crime threats, and rising customer expectations. These strategic hires reflect our commitment to delivering expert guidance."

