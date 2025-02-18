FTI Consulting and Relativity Release Findings from The General Counsel Report 2025 Highlighting Increasing Corporate Legal Risks and Compliance Challenges

FTI Consulting and Relativity report rising corporate legal risks, with 85% of general counsel anticipating increased demand and disputes.

FTI Consulting and Relativity have released findings from the first part of The General Counsel Report 2025, indicating that 85% of general counsel anticipate a significant rise in corporate risk and demand on legal departments in the coming year. The study highlights that disputes and investigations are now a leading risk for over half of legal leaders, with regulatory compliance emerging as their top concern. Data challenges, particularly from emerging sources like collaboration apps, are complicating their roles, with 88% expressing concern and many feeling unprepared to address these issues. The report underscores the need for general counsel to balance absorbing risks with driving organizational growth amid evolving regulatory landscapes. Key findings include growing costs associated with disputes, increasing focus on global privacy regulations, and a rising dependence on law firms to manage widening risks. Part two of the report will be released in March 2025.

FTI Consulting's involvement in The General Counsel Report indicates its commitment to addressing the evolving complexities in corporate legal functions, enhancing its reputation as a thought leader in the industry.

The report highlights a significant trend of increasing concerns regarding data privacy and regulatory compliance, which positions FTI Consulting to potentially expand its service offerings in these critical areas.

The company has generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023, reflecting its strong market presence and operational success.

With part two of The General Counsel Report set to be released in March 2025, FTI Consulting is likely to maintain ongoing engagement and visibility in important discussions surrounding corporate legal matters.

The report indicates a significant increase in corporate risks, with 85% of general counsel expecting demands on legal departments to rise, suggesting potential strain on FTI Consulting's resources and service delivery.

Regulatory compliance emerged as a top risk, with 41% of general counsel identifying it as their primary concern, which may reflect instability in FTI Consulting's operational environment and highlight possible challenges in meeting client needs.

The fact that 65% of general counsel reported being minimally or not prepared to handle challenges related to emerging data sources underscores a potential gap in the services offered by FTI Consulting, raising concerns about their ability to adequately support clients in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

What are the key findings from The General Counsel Report 2025?

The report highlights increasing corporate risks, rising costs from disputes, and growing concerns over regulatory compliance among general counsel.

How many general counsel expect rising risks in 2025?

85% of general counsel anticipate corporate risk and demand on the legal department will increase in the coming year.

What is the top risk identified by general counsel?

Regulatory compliance is ranked as the number one risk by 41% of general counsel surveyed.

Are general counsel prepared to handle emerging data sources?

65% of general counsel feel minimally or not prepared to tackle issues related to emerging data sources.

When will part two of The General Counsel Report 2025 be released?

Part two of The General Counsel Report 2025 is set to be released in March 2025.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) and global technology company



Relativity



today announced findings from part one of





The General Counsel Report 2025





. The study found that 85% of general counsel expect corporate risk and demand on the legal department to increase at an accelerating rate in the year ahead. This expectation is combined with a reported increase in the overall volume of disputes and investigations, which is now considered a top five risk for 51% of general counsel and a leading driver for increased costs.





This sixth annual edition of the report is based on findings from one-on-one interviews between Ari Kaplan Advisors and chief legal officers at large corporations around the world, as well as a quantitative survey of more than 200 general counsel in a dozen countries. Together, the two data pools examined the current state of global corporate legal functions and year-over-year analysis of developing trends. Alongside the reported uptick in risks surrounding disputes and investigations, regulatory compliance topped the list of concerns among legal department leaders, with 41% ranking it as the number one risk. Additionally, 32% said the frequency of disputes and civil litigation is also increasing.





Data challenges have continued to complicate the mix of issues facing general counsel. When asked about the risks of emerging data sources such as collaboration applications, linked content and cloud productivity platforms, 88% of general counsel interviewed said they are concerned, with 59% classifying their concern as high or extreme. More than half (57%) have experienced new compliance challenges related to emerging data sources and 65% said they are minimally prepared or not prepared at all to handle issues related to emerging data sources.





“General counsel continue to amplify their role as a guardian of data, risk, incident response, and increasingly, company strategy,” said



Sophie Ross



, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. “Through an increasing openness to technology, a focus on business objectives and reliance on strategic expert partners, most general counsel have struck a realistic balance between absorbing increased risk and fueling growth within their organizations. Given the current fluidity across business, technology and regulatory environments, general counsel will need to maintain this careful balance and prioritize adaptability across the evolving landscape of data-driven challenges.”





Key findings covered in part one of



The General Counsel Report





2025



include:







Half said the cost of disputes and investigations has grown, with some attributing the increase to more complexity, more data and stricter regulations.



Half said the cost of disputes and investigations has grown, with some attributing the increase to more complexity, more data and stricter regulations.



The percentage of general counsel who consider regulatory compliance to be their number one risk increased by 11 percentage points from the prior year’s report to 41%.



The percentage of general counsel who consider regulatory compliance to be their number one risk increased by 11 percentage points from the prior year’s report to 41%.



When asked which regulations they are following closely in the year ahead, general counsel were most focused on privacy regulation in jurisdictions outside the United States (44%), the EU AI Act (35%) and other AI regulation in jurisdictions outside the United States (35%).



When asked which regulations they are following closely in the year ahead, general counsel were most focused on privacy regulation in jurisdictions outside the United States (44%), the EU AI Act (35%) and other AI regulation in jurisdictions outside the United States (35%).



Data privacy continues to be considered a leading risk overall, and 61% of general counsel indicated data privacy takes up the most time from the legal department, while 58% said incident response matters such as data breaches take up the most time.



Data privacy continues to be considered a leading risk overall, and 61% of general counsel indicated data privacy takes up the most time from the legal department, while 58% said incident response matters such as data breaches take up the most time.



More than one-third said internal investigations are the top trigger for all their disputes and investigations activity and 25% cited whistleblowers as a leading factor.



More than one-third said internal investigations are the top trigger for all their disputes and investigations activity and 25% cited whistleblowers as a leading factor.



More than 75% said they are addressing widening risks through increased reliance on law firms, compared to 63% in the 2024 report.







“Not surprisingly, with new governments in the UK and the United States, we saw a substantial increase in chief legal officers reporting regulatory compliance as a major risk in this year’s sixth annual edition of



The General Counsel Report



,” said



David Horrigan



, Discovery Counsel and Legal Education Director at Relativity. “Data privacy and data protection lead the way as regulatory risks, and, in the era of rapid change, an overwhelming majority predict risk to increase at an even faster rate.”







The General Counsel Report 2025



is available for download



here



. Part two will be released in March 2025.







Demographics and Methodology







In July and August 2024, Ari Kaplan personally interviewed 34 leaders serving as the general counsel or chief legal officer of their organizations. Sixty-five percent have a role with global responsibilities and 63% work in organizations with more than $500 million in annual revenue. Separately, in September 2024, Censuswide conducted a quantitative survey of 207 general counsel and chief legal officers at organizations with more than $100 million in annual revenue and more than 1,000 employees in South America, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.







About Relativity









Relativity



makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product,



RelativityOne



, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at



sales@relativity.com



or visit



www.relativity.com



for more information.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791







mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com









Media Contact:







Ashley Allman





+1.206.369.5209







ashley.allman@fticonsulting.com





