FTHI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (Symbol: FTHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.78, changing hands as high as $22.79 per share. First Trust BuyWrite Income shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTHI's low point in its 52 week range is $19.07 per share, with $24.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.78.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.