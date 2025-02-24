FTGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Growth Strength ETF (Symbol: FTGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.28, changing hands as low as $31.26 per share. First Trust Growth Strength shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTGS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.31 per share, with $33.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.26.

