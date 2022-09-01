FTGC Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FTGC

In trading on Thursday, shares of the FTGC ETF (Symbol: FTGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.82, changing hands as low as $26.52 per share. FTGC shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTGC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.80 per share, with $31.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.46.

