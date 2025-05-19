$FTEK stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FTEK stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,565,863 of trading volume.

$FTEK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FTEK:

$FTEK insiders have traded $FTEK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHARON L JONES has made 2 purchases buying 17,814 shares for an estimated $18,945 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VINCENT J ARNONE (President & CEO) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $15,750

$FTEK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $FTEK stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

