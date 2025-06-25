$FTEK stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FTEK stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,576,330 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FTEK:
$FTEK Insider Trading Activity
$FTEK insiders have traded $FTEK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHARON L JONES sold 12,627 shares for an estimated $21,042
- VINCENT J ARNONE (President & CEO) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $15,750
$FTEK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $FTEK stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 831,805 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $873,395
- MARQUETTE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 141,189 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,248
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 134,045 shares (+16.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,747
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 87,309 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,674
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 82,903 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,048
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 79,247 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,209
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 73,275 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,938
