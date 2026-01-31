FTEC vs. VGT: Which of These Popular Tech ETFs Is the Better Buy for Investors?

Key Points

FTEC offers a slightly lower expense ratio and similar sector exposure compared to VGT.

Both ETFs delivered nearly identical one-year returns and have comparable risk profiles, including max drawdowns.

VGT is much larger and more liquid, while FTEC may appeal to cost-focused investors seeking a near-identical tech index fund.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:VGT) and the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FTEC) are both designed to mirror the U.S. information technology market.

The two funds have almost identical sector allocations and top holdings, making cost, liquidity, and fund size the main differentiators for investors considering these options.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VGT FTEC Issuer Vanguard Fidelity Expense ratio 0.09% 0.08% 1-yr return (as of Jan. 26, 2026) 18.80% 19.14% Dividend yield 0.40% 0.43% AUM $130 billion $17 billion Beta (5Y monthly) 1.29 1.28

FTEC is marginally more affordable with a lower expense ratio. The funds offer very similar dividend yields, so investors likely won’t notice a meaningful difference in cost or income.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VGT FTEC Max drawdown (5 y) -35.08% -34.95% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,076 $2,097

What's inside

FTEC provides exposure to nearly 300 U.S. tech stocks, offering broad but concentrated tech exposure. Its sector allocation is 98% technology, with a very small allocation to communication services. Its top holdings include Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple, and there are no leverage, ESG, or currency quirks to note.

VGT, by comparison, is also almost entirely technology-focused, with a handful of industrials and financials stocks. Its top three positions mirror FTEC’s. The portfolio holds slightly more names with 320 stocks, indicating similarly broad but tech-heavy diversification.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

FTEC and VGT are virtually identical in most meaningful ways. They’re both tech-focused funds, with the same top holdings in roughly the same allocations. FTEC’s top three stocks make up 44.42% of assets, compared to 44.57% for VGT.

FTEC offers a marginally lower expense ratio of 0.08% compared to VGT’s 0.09%. It also has a slight advantage in income, with a dividend yield of 0.43% versus 0.40%. While these differences are minimal, they could affect your decision between the two funds, given how similar they are.

VGT holds 31 more stocks than FTEC, providing marginally more diversification. However, that hasn’t necessarily translated to a difference in performance or risk profile.

Perhaps the biggest difference between them is the assets under management (AUM). VGT is much larger than FTEC, and that size can result in greater liquidity — allowing investors to buy and sell larger amounts without affecting the ETF’s price.

For investors choosing between these two ETFs, AUM is the biggest differentiator. Otherwise, small differences in fees, dividend yield, and the number of holdings can make it easier to decide which one is best for your portfolio.

Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.