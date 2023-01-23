FTEC Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FTEC

In trading on Monday, shares of the FTEC ETF (Symbol: FTEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.78, changing hands as high as $102.85 per share. FTEC shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTEC's low point in its 52 week range is $86.19 per share, with $127.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.10.

