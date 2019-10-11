US Markets

FTC's antitrust chief, who spearheaded tech task force, to step down

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

The Federal Trade Commission, which works with the Justice Department to enforce antitrust law, will lose the head of the Bureau of Competition next month, Chairman Joe Simons said in a statement on Friday.

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission, which works with the Justice Department to enforce antitrust law, will lose the head of the Bureau of Competition next month, Chairman Joe Simons said in a statement on Friday.

Bruce Hoffman, who has been on the job for more than two years, was behind creation of the Technology Enforcement Division, a small task force that monitors big platforms like Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O, Facebook Inc FB.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Simons said.

Hoffman's deputy, Ian Conner, will succeed Hoffman, Simons said.

Hoffman is a veteran of two major law firms and spent four years as a trial attorney in the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, according to his LinkedIn page.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular