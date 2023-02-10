FTC withdraws from adjudication in fight with Meta over Within deal

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which lost a fight in court over whether Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O could buy VR content maker Within, has decided to withdraw the matter from its in-house adjudication, which was to begin on Monday.

An FTC administrative law judge had scheduled a hearing for the matter for next week, which will now be canceled. But no final decision had been made on whether the agency will go forward at a later date.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Anna Driver)

