FTC withdraws from adjudication in fight with Meta over Within deal

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 10, 2023 — 05:05 pm EST

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which lost a fight in court over whether Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O could buy VR content maker Within, has decided to withdraw the matter from its in-house adjudication, which was to begin on Monday.

An FTC administrative law judge had scheduled a hearing for the matter for next week, which will now be canceled. But no final decision had been made on whether the agency will go forward at a later date.

