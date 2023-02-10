FTC withdraws fight with Meta over Within deal from adjudication

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which lost a fight in court over whether Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O could buy VR content maker Within, has decided to withdraw the matter from its inhouse adjudication, which was to begin considering it on Monday.

Despite this, an FTC spokesman said that the agency has not made a final decision to abandon the fight.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

