FTC weighs action against Facebook over how its apps interact - report

Adds details of potential concern by FTC, share price

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering seeking a preliminary injunction against Facebook Inc FB.Obecause of concerns that policies about how its apps interact violate antitrust law, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Facebook's share price was down 2.7%.

If it goes forward, the FTC would ask a court to bar Facebook from enforcing policies regarding how its apps work with potential rivals, the newspaper reported. The FTC may also ask a court to forbid Facebook to move ahead with plans to integrate subsidiaries that it has purchased, the newspaper said.

Both Facebook and the FTC declined to comment.

Facebook is planning to integrate its messaging services as part of a proposed pivot toward more private forms of social networking, announced by its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, in March. Once the plan is complete, users of Facebook units Messenger, WhatsApp and the direct messaging system within Instagram will all be able to communicate with each other.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Leslie Adler)

