FTC to pause Microsoft-Activision merger trial - Bloomberg News

July 20 (Reuters) - The US Federal Trade Commission is poised to pause its in-house trial against Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard ATVI.O opening the door to potential settlement talks, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Microsoft and FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

