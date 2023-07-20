News & Insights

FTC to pause Microsoft-Activision merger trial - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 20, 2023 — 02:34 pm EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

July 20 (Reuters) - The US Federal Trade Commission is poised to pause its in-house trial against Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard ATVI.O opening the door to potential settlement talks, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Microsoft and FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

