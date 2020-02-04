FTC To Block Edgewell Personal Care's $1.37 Bln Acquisition Of Harry's

(RTTNews) - The Federal Trade Commission or FTC filed a lawsuit to block Edgewell Personal Care Co.'s proposed $1.37 billion acquisition of privately held Harry's, Inc., citing concerns to eliminate competition in the shaving industry.

The agency stated that the loss of Harry's as an independent competitor would remove a critical disruptive rival that has driven down prices and spurred innovation in the industry.

In a statement, the FTC said it has also authorized staff to file a complaint requesting a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to maintain the status quo pending an administrative trial on the merits.

According to the FTC, Edgewell, Harry's, and market leader Procter & Gamble are among the few significant competitors in the U.S. market for the manufacture and sale of men's and women's wet shave razors.

The agency alleged that for many years, Edgewell and Procter & Gamble operated as a comfortable duopoly characterized by annual price increases that were not driven by changes in costs or demand.

However, following Harry's initial entry as an Internet-only, direct-to-consumer wet shave brand, and in 2016 into brick-and-mortar retail stores, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell reduced prices and developed previously unavailable value-priced products, benefiting consumers.

The complaint alleges that the proposed acquisition would eliminate important and growing competition among suppliers of wet shave razors by bringing the Harry's under Edgewell's control. It would inflict significant harm on consumers of razors across the United States.

The administrative trial is scheduled to begin on June 30, 2020.

It was in May last year that Edgewell entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Harry's in a cash and stock transaction. The combined company was expected to have a portfolio of global brands in men's and women's shaving, personal and sun and skin care. Andy Katz-Mayfield and Jeff Raider, Harry's Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, agreed to join the Executive Team of Edgewell at closing, to serve as Co-Presidents of U.S. operations.

