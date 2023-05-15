FTC to block Amgen's deal to buy Horizon - Bloomberg News

May 15 (Reuters) - The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is expected to file a lawsuit on Tuesday to block Amgen Inc's AMGN.O $27.8 billion deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics PLC HZNP.O, citing risks to competition in drug development, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.