FTC to block Amgen's deal to buy Horizon - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

May 15, 2023 — 08:52 pm EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is expected to file a lawsuit on Tuesday to block Amgen Inc's AMGN.O $27.8 billion deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics PLC HZNP.O, citing risks to competition in drug development, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

