FTC to block Amgen's deal to acquire Horizon - source

May 15 (Reuters) - The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is expected to file a lawsuit as early as Tuesday to block Amgen Inc's AMGN.O deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics PLC HZNP.O, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru and Diane Bartz; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

