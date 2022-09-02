BioTech
FTC to appeal judge's decision on Illumina-Grail deal

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission has filed a notice of appeal on Friday after an administrative judge earlier this week ruled in favor of Illumina Inc's ILMN.O acquisition of cancer detection test maker Grail Inc, according to a spokesperson.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

