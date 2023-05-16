News & Insights

FTC sues to block Amgen's $27.8 bln deal for Horizon Therapeutics -statement

May 16, 2023 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday that it would sue to stop Amgen Inc's AMGN.O $27.8 billion deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics Plc HZNP.O.

The deal, which was announced in December 2022, would give Amgen two fast-growing drugs, the thyroid eye disease treatment Tepezza and gout treatment Krystexxa. Amgen hopes they can act as a bulwark against competition for its blockbuster arthritis drug Enbrel.

Furthermore, other key drugs in its portfolio, such as psoriasis therapy Otezla, face loss of patents over the next few years.

