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FTC Sues Hims & Hers Over Alleged Privacy And Billing Violation

July 30, 2026 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is being sued by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), along with Los Angeles County and the state of Utah. Regulators allege the telehealth company shared users' sensitive health information with online advertising platforms and used deceptive billing and subscription tactics.

The complaint says Hims & Hers shared customer health data with advertising companies including Meta Platforms and Snap even though it told users their information would stay private. The FTC also claims the company charged customers for prescriptions before they spoke with a healthcare provider and made subscription cancellations harder than necessary.

Hims & Hers denies the allegations, calling them baseless and saying the lawsuit overlooks evidence it submitted during the FTC's nearly three-year investigation. The company says it will fight the case and argues it's meant to grab headlines rather than protect consumers.

The lawsuit is a major escalation in scrutiny of Hims & Hers, one of the largest telehealth providers. The company offers treatments for weight loss, mental health, hair loss, and erectile dysfunction through online consultations and home delivery of prescription medications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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