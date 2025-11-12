FTC Solar Shares Surge 34% On Q3 Revenue Beat

(RTTNews) - FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) jumped 34.12% to $9.93, up $2.52, after the company reported strong third-quarter 2025 results.

The solar tracker manufacturer delivered $26.0 million in third-quarter revenue, a 156.8 percent year-over-year increase and 30.2 percent quarter-over-quarter growth, with its non-GAAP gross margin reaching 7.7 percent, its first positive read-out in years.

On the day of the announcement, FTCI experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors reacted to the earnings beat. The stock's 52-week range is $2.65 - $9.93.

