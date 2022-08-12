FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

It's shaping up to be a tough period for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI), which a week ago released some disappointing quarterly results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$31m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$0.26 some 44% larger than what the analysts had predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on FTC Solar after the latest results.

NasdaqGM:FTCI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from seven analysts covering FTC Solar is for revenues of US$186.4m in 2022, implying a painful 21% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 24% to US$0.75. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$217.1m and losses of US$0.67 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$5.93, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on FTC Solar, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$8.00 and the most bearish at US$3.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 37% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 7.0% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - FTC Solar is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$5.93, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple FTC Solar analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for FTC Solar you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

