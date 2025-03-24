FTC Solar, Inc. to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 31, 2025

FTC Solar will report Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 31, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

FTC Solar, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 31, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call for investors will take place at 8:30 a.m. E.T. that same day, during which the company will discuss its financial performance, outlook, and other business matters. The call will be accessible via webcast on the FTC Solar corporate website, and a replay will be available for 30 days thereafter. Founded in 2017, FTC Solar specializes in solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, enhancing energy production by optimizing solar panel orientation.

Potential Positives

FTC Solar is poised to provide its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating the company is on track to maintain transparent communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates the company’s commitment to engaging with the investment community and discussing its performance and future outlook.

The mention of innovative tracker designs highlights FTC Solar's competitive edge in the market, which may attract interest from investors looking for leading technology in renewable energy.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial outlook or key performance indicators prior to the earnings announcement, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's transparency and performance.



There is a lack of specific details about the company's expected growth or challenges for the upcoming year, which could lead to uncertainty in investor sentiment.



Announcing the earnings report date so close to the actual date may indicate that the company is in a reactive position rather than a proactive one, which could be perceived negatively by the market.

FAQ

When will FTC Solar report its financial results for 2024?

FTC Solar will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 31, 2025.

What time is the conference call for investors?

The conference call for investors will be held at 8:30 a.m. E.T. on March 31, 2025.

Where can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the FTC Solar corporate website.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on the website for 30 days after the webcast.

What services does FTC Solar provide?

FTC Solar provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services to enhance solar power installations.

$FTCI Insider Trading Activity

$FTCI insiders have traded $FTCI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YANN BRANDT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 41,700 shares for an estimated $128,709 and 0 sales.

$FTCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $FTCI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before market open on Monday, March 31, 2025.





A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. E.T. that same day, during which the Company will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the FTC Solar corporate website at



investor.ftcsolar.com



. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for 30 days following the webcast.







About FTC Solar, Inc.







Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.







FTC Solar Investor Contact:







Bill Michalek





Vice President, Investor Relations





FTC Solar





T: (737) 241-8618





E: IR@FTCSolar.com



