FTC Solar, Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 1, 2025

FTC Solar to report Q1 2025 financial results on May 1, 2025, with an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. E.T.

FTC Solar, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 1, 2025, before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. E.T. the same day to discuss these results and provide an outlook along with other business updates. Investors can access the call via webcast on the FTC Solar corporate website, where a replay will also be available for 30 days. Founded in 2017, FTC Solar specializes in solar tracker systems and services that enhance energy production by optimizing solar panel orientation.

Potential Positives

FTC Solar is set to report its first quarter 2025 financial results, which provides an opportunity to demonstrate strong performance and growth to investors.

The conference call scheduled for May 1, 2025, allows for direct engagement with the investment community, promoting transparency and investor trust.

The webcast accessibility of the conference call ensures broader reach and engagement from interested parties, bolstering investor relations.

FTC Solar continues to assert its position as a leader in the solar tracker market, emphasizing its innovative technology and cost advantages, which could attract future clients and investors.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any actual financial results or projections ahead of the upcoming announcement, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.



The reference to an upcoming earnings report suggests there may be ongoing financial performance concerns that necessitate scrutiny by the investment community.



The company was founded in 2017, indicating it is still relatively young in a competitive industry, which may raise questions about its long-term sustainability and market position.

FAQ

When will FTC Solar report its first quarter 2025 financial results?

FTC Solar will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 1, 2025, before market open.

What time is the conference call for FTC Solar's financial results?

The conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. E.T. on May 1, 2025.

How can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of FTC Solar's corporate website at investor.ftcsolar.com.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on the website for 30 days following the webcast.

What does FTC Solar provide in the renewable energy sector?

FTC Solar provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services to enhance solar energy production.

$FTCI Insider Trading Activity

$FTCI insiders have traded $FTCI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YANN BRANDT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 41,700 shares for an estimated $128,709 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AHMAD R CHATILA purchased 16,740 shares for an estimated $49,048

$FTCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $FTCI stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, today announced it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 1, 2025.





A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. E.T. that same day, during which the Company will discuss its first quarter 2025 results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the FTC Solar corporate website at



investor.ftcsolar.com



. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for 30 days following the webcast.







About FTC Solar, Inc.







Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.







FTC Solar Investor Contact:







Bill Michalek





Vice President, Investor Relations





FTC Solar





T: (737) 241-8618





E: IR@FTCSolar.com



