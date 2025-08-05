FTC Solar, Inc. Q2 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) announced Loss for its second quarter of -$15.43 million

The company's earnings totaled -$15.43 million, or -$1.18 per share. This compares with -$12.24 million, or -$0.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FTC Solar, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$11.21 million or -$0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 74.9% to $19.99 million from $11.43 million last year.

FTC Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$15.43 Mln. vs. -$12.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.18 vs. -$0.97 last year. -Revenue: $19.99 Mln vs. $11.43 Mln last year.

