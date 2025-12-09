Is FTC Solar (FTCI) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has FTC Solar (FTCI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

FTC Solar is one of 244 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FTC Solar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTCI's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FTCI has returned 67.7% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 6.8%. This means that FTC Solar is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (SMNEY) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 161.7%.

In Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 37% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, FTC Solar belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 34% so far this year, so FTCI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR falls under the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 44 stocks and is ranked #151. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +41.3%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track FTC Solar and Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

