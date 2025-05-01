FTC SOLAR Earnings Results: $FTCI Reports Quarterly Earnings

FTC SOLAR ($FTCI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$0.84 per share, missing estimates of -$0.78 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $20,800,000, beating estimates of $19,200,990 by $1,599,010.

FTC SOLAR Insider Trading Activity

FTC SOLAR insiders have traded $FTCI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YANN BRANDT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 41,700 shares for an estimated $128,709 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AHMAD R CHATILA purchased 16,740 shares for an estimated $49,048

FTC SOLAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of FTC SOLAR stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

