FTC Solar Appoints Cathy Behnen As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI), a provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, announced on Monday that it has appointed Cathy Behnen as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Behnen has been serving as Interim CFO since November 2023, after Phelps Morris stepped down from his role as CFO.

Before taking on the role of interim CFO, Behnen had been FTC's Chief Accounting Officer since 2020.

Prior to joining FTC Solar, she had served as CFO and VP of Finance at Penn National Gaming Hollywood Casino Jamul - San Diego, as well as a Partner at the accounting firm RubinBrown.

